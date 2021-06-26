Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
4 people charged in Danforth Road double-homicide investigation, police say
by News Staff
Posted Jun 26, 2021 9:17 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 26, 2021 at 9:35 am EDT
A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
Summary
Four people have been arrested and charged in connection to a double-homicide investigation, police say
Toronto residents Daniel Fung, 25, and Mohamed Moallim, 23, were both killed in a shooting on June 13
The four people will be in court on Saturday
Toronto police say they have arrested and charged four people in connection to a
double-homicide earlier this month.
On June 13 at around 10:36 p.m. police said they were called to Danforth Road and Thicketwood Drive for a report of gunfire.
When officers arrived, police said they found two people with life-threatening injuries. They both died at the scene.
Police have since identified the two shooting victims as Daniel Fung, 25, and Mohamed Moallim, 23, both from Toronto.
This past Friday, police said they executed a search warrant in an unidentified area of the city.
On Saturday, police announced they had arrested and charged four people in connection to the investigation:
Karim Cadoo, 26, of Toronto, has been charged with two counts of First Degree Murder
Elvis Cadoo, 24, of Toronto, has been charged with two counts of First Degree Murder
Imron Samuel, 37, of Toronto, has been charged with two counts of First Degree Murder
Felix Samuel, 50, of Toronto, has been charged with Accessory after the fact to murder
The four people will appear in court on Saturday.
The deaths of Fung and Moallim are the city’s 26th and 27th homicides of 2021, police said.
Daniel Fung, 25 (left) and Mohamed Moallim, 23 (right), were both killed on June 13, 2021.
