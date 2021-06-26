Loading articles...

Canada-wide immigration warrant issued for 'violent and dangerous' fugitive

Maurice Dayard, 20, is wanted on a Canada-wide immigration warrant issued by Canada Border Services Agency for being a danger to the public and unlikely to appear for a minister’s hearing. TPS/HO

Toronto police are searching for a man described as “violent and dangerous” fugitive

Maurice Dayard is wanted on a Canada-wide immigration warrant for being a danger to the public and unlikely to show up for an upcoming hearing.

The 20-year-old is also wanted for break and enter, sexual assault and rape in Philadelphia.

He’s described as five-foot-nine, 150 pounds with a thin build and short hair. He was last seen Saturday morning around 9:45 a.m. in the Fieldgate Drive and Ormond Drive area of Oshawa.

Police say if you see him, do not approach and call 911.

