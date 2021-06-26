2021 Toronto Pride Parade goes virtual this Sunday

For the second year in a row, Toronto’s world-famous Pride Parade will be held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization behind the parade, Pride Toronto, says people can catch a special “one-hour production honouring our history, highlighting key Toronto talent and foster community” this Sunday.

Viewers can tune in between 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the organization’s website and YouTube channel.

Hosted by Priyanka, the show will feature artists like Allie X, DJ Kow, Gary Beals, iskwē | ᐃᐢᑫᐧᐤ, and Nathan Nichols.