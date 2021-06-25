Student found guilty in sexual assault at Toronto's St. Mike's school

Warning: This story contains graphic details that some readers might find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

A teenage boy has been found guilty of sexually assaulting another student at an all-boys Catholic high school in Toronto.

The teen, who was a student at St. Michael’s College School at the time of the incident, has been found guilty of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and assault.

During trial, lawyers for the teen argued he should be acquitted because he feared he would become the victim if he didn’t participate in the November 2018 incident.

They said the teen was acting under duress when he held down the victim, who was being sexually assaulted with a broom by two others in a school locker room.

The Crown, however, argued the duress defence had not been proven beyond a reasonable doubt and the accused should be found guilty.

The teen also faced the same charges in a similar incident against another student that fall, but those were withdrawn earlier this year after the judge found there was not enough evidence to proceed.

It was November 2018 when CityNews first broke the story of a student-on-student sexual assault with a broomstick inside Toronto’s prestigious St. Michael’s College School.

The incident was recorded on a cell phone and was shared by dozens of students. A copy of the video was eventually emailed to the school’s former principal, who then shared it with police.

A large circle of boys gathered, chanting, and called him over to the middle of the circle, one teen said.

He saw his friend “squirming on the ground,” with his pants ripped down and others pressing him down, the teen testified.

The group continued to yell at the accused teen to hold down one of the victim’s arms, he told the court.

The testifying teen described his mindset at the time: “I just did what the mob of people were telling me to do, and when they’re done I’ll be fine.”

He recalled someone yelling, “get the broom, get the broom!”

Another student returned with a broom, flipped it around, and forced the handle into the victim’s anus, the teen recalled.

Then another student grabbed the broom and did the same thing, he said.

The accused teen said he felt he had no choice but to participate.

“If I helped (the victim), then it’s just me and him versus the whole football team… and either way we’re going to lose, so felt I had to save myself,” he said.

Bullying occurred daily at the school, he said, especially at the hands of members of one of the St. Mike’s football teams.

The teen testified groups of boys would roam the halls and locker rooms and slam other students into lockers, rip their pants and underwear down, and wrestle others to the ground.

He said a group attacked him once and tried to rip his pants down, but they weren’t successful.

Many of those incidents were captured on video and shared on social media, he said.

He said he and the victim walked to the subway together after the November attack.

The identities of the accused, the victim and those already convicted are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.