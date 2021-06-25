Loading articles...

S&P/TSX composite down in early trading, U.S. stock markets climb higher

Last Updated Jun 25, 2021 at 9:58 am EDT

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in early trading as the technology, energy and telecommunications sectors moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 35.79 points at 20,179.33.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 132.50 points at 34,329.32. The S&P 500 index was up 7.95 points at 4,274.44, while the Nasdaq composite was up 30.37 points at 14,400.08.

The Canadian dollar traded for 81.34 cents US compared with 81.20 cents US on Thursday.

The August crude contract was up 28 cents at US$73.58 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up three cents at US$3.46 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$11.50 at US$1,788.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was down a penny at US$4.30 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press

