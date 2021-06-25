Scotiabank Arena 1-day vaccination clinic expected to set North American record

A one-day COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Toronto is on track to set a new record this weekend.

Thousands of people are expected to file through the gates of Scotiabank Arena on Sunday as the city looks to break the single-day North American record for most shots given out at one clinic.

The 25,000 people expected to be vaccinated at the home of the Maple Leafs and Raptors will surpass the 17,003 doses administered in April at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.

The city announced it was holding the massive one-day clinic on Sunday as part of Toronto Vaccine Day.

“On Sunday, we’re inviting thousands of Torontonians to come to Scotiabank Arena to get their COVID-19 vaccine,” said Mayor John Tory. “Together, we’re going to try and set a record in Canada for the most people vaccinated at one clinic in one day.”

To help people get their jab this weekend, Metrolinx has made GO and the UP Express free to Union Station. Proof of a vaccine appointment will need to be shown for the free ride. The TTC is also offering free rides to anyone with confirmation of a vaccination appointment in the city, as well as to staff and volunteers supporting the clinic.

“I want to thank TTC CEO Rick Leary and the 16,000 men and women of the TTC for supporting this program and for being there for the city throughout the pandemic, day in and day out,” Mayor Tory said.

Earlier this week, Toronto announced that more than 30 per cent of residents living in the city are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as it celebrated three million doses administered to date.

Toronto is the first local health region in Canada to administer more than three million vaccine doses. More than 75 per cent of residents have received at least one dose.

The province set a record for the second straight day on Thursday with more than 238,000 doses administered province-wide. Almost 90 per cent of the shots given out were second doses.