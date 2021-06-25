QAnon’s “Queen of Canada” is organizing harassment on streets across the country

In today’s Big Story podcast, her real name is Romana Didulo, and over the past few months her following has grown to tens of thousands. And she’s putting them to use in real life—handing out cease and desist “orders” to authorities and businesses across the country. The penalty she promises for not complying and removing all Covid-19 restrictions is death.

Obviously, Didulo’s claims are ridiculous, and completely false. There’s zero truth to anything associated with her. But when organizations that work to combat extremism see a new figure rise to prominence and begin to immediately take their goals off the internet and into the streets … they get very worried.

GUEST: Peter Smith, journalist, Canadian Anti-Hate Network

