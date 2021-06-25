Loading articles...

QAnon’s “Queen of Canada” is organizing harassment on streets across the country

In today’s Big Story podcast, her real name is Romana Didulo, and over the past few months her following has grown to tens of thousands. And she’s putting them to use in real life—handing out cease and desist “orders” to authorities and businesses across the country. The penalty she promises for not complying and removing all Covid-19 restrictions is death.

Obviously, Didulo’s claims are ridiculous, and completely false. There’s zero truth to anything associated with her. But when organizations that work to combat extremism see a new figure rise to prominence and begin to immediately take their goals off the internet and into the streets … they get very worried.

GUEST: Peter Smith, journalist, Canadian Anti-Hate Network

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:25 PM
TRAFFIC ALERT: SB 400 lanes have reopened between Finch and the 401 #HWY400 #Hwy401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:14 AM
It’s Friday!! Wet weather in the forecast but it doesn’t get going until later today. Tune to 680 NEWS 📻 for more d…
Latest Weather
Read more