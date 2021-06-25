Ford government announces task force on women and Ontario's economy

As women continue to be disproportionately affected in the workplace during the pandemic, the Ontario government says it’s creating a task force to focus on these issues and the economy.

Employment among men has dropped by 3.1 per cent during COVID-19 but is down by more than 5 per cent for women.

The task force will be chaired by Dr. Karin Schnarr, Associate Professor of Policy and Law at the Lazaridis School of Business and Economics at Wilfrid Laurier University. T

The group will meet throughout the summer of 2021 and consider three areas of focus relating to women’s participation in economic growth:

Supporting women as they enter and re-enter the workforce;

Supporting women’s entrepreneurship; and

Removing barriers for women to enter fields in which they are underrepresented, including the skilled trades and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

“Our government is committed to ensuring inclusive economic growth and creating opportunities for everyone to thrive,” said Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy.

“While the pandemic has challenged us all, women have been disproportionately impacted, facing higher job losses and carrying a greater burden of family care. That is why we have appointed Ontario’s Task Force on Women and the Economy to recommend how to address the unique and disparate economic barriers women face, particularly as we rebuild our economy post-COVID-19.”

680 NEWS asked Bethlenvalvy about minimum wage since statistics show women work more minimum wage jobs than men and if his government would institute a higher minimum wage if the task force recommended it.

“We will listen,” said Bethlenvalvy. The whole idea was to move fast so it could help inform the finance minister, all ministers and the Premier in terms of things we should look at not only for women but for economic recovery.”

Japan this week recommended that businesses look at a four-day workweek in part to help keep women in the workforce. 680 NEWS asked the finance minister if that’s something to be looked at in the province of Ontario.

“Companies right across Ontario are looking at their workforces, and the Ontario public service is doing the same and the broader public service combined, so we’ll be looking at that very closely the type of structures because the world has changed with COVID-19,” Bethlenvalvy said.

NDP leader Andrew Horwath says she knows what she would do to help women in the workplace

“Investment in child care programs. We lost a lot of childcare spaces during this COVID-19 pandemic and that needs to be acknowledged and that needs to be repaired.”

The Task Force includes: