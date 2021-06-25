Ontario sets single-day vaccination record, reports fewer than 300 COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 256 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Friday.

It is the fifth consecutive day the province has reported fewer than 300 new infections.

The province is reporting a test positivity rate of 1.3 per cent, down slightly from 1.4 per cent one week ago.

There were 26,561 tests completed in the last 24-hour period.

Locally, there are 39 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 38 in Peel Region, 36 in Toronto, 18 in Grey Bruce and 17 in Hamilton.

There were another 293 resolved cases, dropping the active case count once again. Resolved cases have outnumbered new infections each day since mid-April and the active case count dropped below 3,000 this week for the first time since September.

The province reported 296 cases and 6 deaths on Wednesday.

The rolling seven-day average drops to 292, reaching the lowest point since Sept. 18.

There are now 275 people hospitalized in the province testing positive for the virus and there are 284 in the ICU with COVID-19 complications. ICU numbers have dropped below 300 for the first time since December.

There were more than 238,000 vaccine doses administered in the last 24-hour period. That number marks a new single-day record for doses administered in the province, eclipsing the more than 227,000 administered two days ago.

Thousands of people are expected to file through the gates of Scotiabank Arena on Sunday as the city looks to break the single-day North American record for most shots given out at one clinic.

The 25,000 people expected to be vaccinated at the home of the Maple Leafs and Raptors will surpass the 17,003 doses administered in April at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.

The city announced it was holding the massive one-day clinic on Sunday as part of Toronto Vaccine Day.

Most of Ontario will be entering Step 2 of the province’s three-step COVID-19 reopening plan on June 30.

The move means barbers and salons will be able to open next Wednesday, two days earlier than expected. Capacity limits for retail stores and patios will also expand.

Outdoor gathering capacity will increase to 25 people while indoor gatherings will be allowed with up to five people.

The Region of Waterloo will be delaying its move into the next step due to a surge in the Delta variant in the region.

In Dr. David Williams’ COVID-19 update on Thursday, he says the province is sticking with its plan of remaining in Step 2 for “approximately 21 days” so vaccines can take full effect and other health indicators can be monitored.

Williams gave his final update as chief medical officer of health. The province tabled a motion last month that would replace Williams after more than five years in the role.