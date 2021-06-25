Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,230.26, up 15.14 points.)

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Unchanged at $63.02 on 18.9 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up five cents, or 4.1 per cent, to $1.27 on 10.5 million shares.

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Technology. Down 71 cents, or 4.54 per cent, to $14.94 on 6.2 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 36 cents, or 1.17 per cent, to $30.31 on 5.9 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 43 cents, or 0.96 per cent, to $45.34 on 4.8 million shares.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSX:BIR). Energy. Up 38 cents, or 8.5 per cent, to $4.85 on 4.7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Hudson’s Bay Co. — Hudson’s Bay Co. is being ordered to pay up after it withheld rent from a prominent mall landlord. Ontario Superior Court Judge Cory Gilmore told the Toronto-based department store chain this week to pay rent it owes Oxford Properties Retail Holdings for its Hillcrest Mall location in Richmond Hill, Ont. The two sides have been feuding since the COVID-19 pandemic pushed health officials and politicians to force some non-essential retailers to temporarily close to quell the spread of the virus. As Hillcrest and several other malls closed for lengthy periods, HBC stopped paying its rent and argued Oxford was in breach of lease agreements and its contractual duty of good faith because it was no longer operating “first-class shopping centres.” HBC claimed Hillcrest’s status was slipping because it had only been in operation 40 per cent of the time since the first lockdown and it claimed the mall was refusing to make safety upgrades to features like its HVAC system. It also argued the mall had “changed in its character” because it deterred shoppers from lingering in stores and provided minimal food court seating. In her order, Gilmore said HBC is not entitled to any abatement or reduction of rent, but granted the retailer relief from forfeiture, which allows tenants to address their defaults and outlines a repayment schedule.

Le Château Inc. — Canadian retailer Le Château Inc. says it has completed the sale of its intellectual property and assets to Suzy’s Inc. The sale comes as Le Château looks to complete the wind-up of its operations under court protection from creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act. The deal was cleared by the Quebec Superior Court on June 22 and was completed Friday, Le Château said. The company said all of Le Château’s executives and directors resigned following the closing of the sale. Suzy’s specializes in women’s clothing and footwear with more than 130 stores across Canada. Le Château was one of many Canadian retailers that filed for bankruptcy during the pandemic.

Sunwing — Sunwing says it has reached a deal with the Canada Enterprise Emergency Funding Corp. for financing to allow more customers to receive refunds. The travel company says customers with non-refundable bookings whose vacations were cancelled due to the pandemic, and who have received a future travel credit or travel vouchers, can now request a full refund. Sunwing says customers who wish to keep their travel credit may do so. It says future travel credits are available for travel up to Sept. 30, 2026. To request a refund, eligible customers and travel agents must submit a request through an online COVID-19 refund request form by Aug. 27. The new policy applies to hotels, flights and vacation packages booked on or before Friday for scheduled travel from Feb. 1, 2020, onward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2021.

The Canadian Press