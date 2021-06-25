Loading articles...

Judge acknowledges Floyd family pain, sentences Chauvin

Last Updated Jun 25, 2021 at 4:16 pm EDT

In this screen grab from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over sentencing, June 25, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)

Judge Peter Cahill told George Floyd’s family members that “I acknowledge and hear the pain that you’re feeling,” before sentencing a former Minneapolis police officer to 22 1/2 years in prison for murder.

Cahill said he would issue a 22-page memorandum explaining his rationale for the sentence, saying it’s “not the appropriate time” to be “profound or clever.” His sentence went 10 years beyond what was called for in sentencing guidelines. Cahill said that was “based on your abuse of a position of trust and authority and also the particular cruelty shown to George Floyd.”

Chauvin said his ruling wasn’t based on “emotion or sympathy,” but he acknowledged the widespread pain that Floyd’s death has caused for the community.

“I acknowledge the pain not only of those in this courtroom, but the Floyd family who are outside this courtroom and other members of the community,” Cahill said. “It has been painful throughout Hennepin County, throughout the state of Minnesota, and even the country.”

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

The Associated Press


