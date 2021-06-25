Loading articles...

JinkoSolar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 25, 2021 at 5:44 am EDT

SHANGRAO, China (AP) _ JinkoSolar Holding Co. (JKS) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $33.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Shangrao, China-based company said it had net income of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, came to 15 cents per share.

The solar power product maker posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, JinkoSolar said it expects revenue in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.25 billion.

JinkoSolar shares have decreased 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JKS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JKS

The Associated Press

