1 dead in crash on Hwy. 401 in Pickering

Last Updated Jun 25, 2021 at 8:38 am EDT

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Pickering.

The crash happened on the eastbound expressway lanes near Whites Road. Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said it appears a stalled vehicle was in a live lane of traffic when it was struck by another vehicle.

The eastbound express lanes are closed from Meadowvale to Brock roads. The left lane is also blocked in the collectors approaching Whites Road.

