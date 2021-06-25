Loading articles...

Grains, livestock mixed.

Last Updated Jun 25, 2021 at 11:44 am EDT

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July fell 6.50 cents at $6.4075 a bushel; July corn dropped 15.25 cents at $6.42 a bushel; July oats was up 15.75 cents at $3.7675 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 5.25 cents at $13.5525 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .13 cent at $1.2212 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .15 cent at $1.5697 a pound; Jun. lean hogs gained 1.02 cents at 1.0107 a pound.

The Associated Press

