Trudeau says Canada Day should be time of reflection after unmarked graves discovered

In May, the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc announced the remains of 215 children were discovered at a former site in Kamloops.

A Cowessess First Nation elder is recalling the abuse suffered while attending a residential school in Saskatchewan.

Reaction is pouring in following the discovery of 751 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says this Canada Day should be a time of reflection.

His comments come the day after a First Nation in Saskatchewan announced ground-penetrating radar had detected what are believed to be 751 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school.

Trudeau says he spoke to Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme about the discovery, as well as Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde.

“I think all of us need to aspire and work hard to get to the point where everyone across this country will be able to celebrate fully, all that this great country is and all of what it can continue to be in the coming years,” said Trudeau.

“Know that if we’re going to be that we all have more work to do because that’s the story of Canada.”

Indigenous communities across the country and many Canadians have been sharing their grief about the deaths of children who attended these schools since an unmarked burial site was found in British Columbia in late May.

Since then, some cities have decided to forgo parts of their usual Canada Day festivities.

On Thursday, Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare called it “another painful reminder of the historic injustices and abhorrent actions against Indigenous people across Canada.”

Hare says he’s calling on Prime Minister Trudeau, the federal government, and the provincial governments to declare a national day of mourning on July 1, “in honour of the children whose remains were found on former residential school sites in Saskatchewan, British Columbia and across the country.”

Trudeau says that July 1 should be a time to reflect on the country’s history echoes what was said by some of his ministers earlier in the week.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole has said he believes Canada Day shouldn’t be cancelled and the tragedies of the past should be used as motivation to build a better country.

“There is a difference between legitimate criticism and always tearing down the country,” O’Toole said.

Trudeau says we need to remind ourselves that Canada didn’t happen by accident and it won’t continue without effort.

“This coming Canada Day I think we all need to pledge ourselves to doing what we can to continue that effort to make Canada better,” he said.

“All the while respecting and listening to those for whom it’s not yet a day of celebration.”

On Friday, the Catholic religious community that operated residential schools in Saskatchewan and British Columbia where hundreds of unmarked graves have been found says it will disclose all historical documents it has.