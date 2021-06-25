BlackBerry: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) _ BlackBerry Ltd. (BB) on Thursday reported a loss of $62 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The cybersecurity software and services company posted revenue of $174 million in the period.

BlackBerry shares have climbed 91% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BB

The Associated Press