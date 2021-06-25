Loading articles...

BiOasis: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 25, 2021 at 7:14 pm EDT

GUILFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Bioasis Technologies Inc. (BIOAF) on Friday reported a loss of $818,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Guilford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

For the year, the company reported net income of $525,000, or 1 cent per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.1 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company’s shares hit 26 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 19 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BIOAF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BIOAF

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
Collision on the Fort Erie-Bound QEW at Fifty Rd, blocking the left lane. #QEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:50 PM
Next 3 days will be soggy everywhere, but maybe take a cancel the cottage/camping trip this weekend, as that's wher…
Latest Weather
Read more