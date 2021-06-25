BiOasis: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GUILFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Bioasis Technologies Inc. (BIOAF) on Friday reported a loss of $818,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Guilford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

For the year, the company reported net income of $525,000, or 1 cent per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.1 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company’s shares hit 26 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 19 cents.

