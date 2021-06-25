Loading articles...

Apogee Enterprises: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 25, 2021 at 6:14 am EDT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $10.8 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share.

The glass products company posted revenue of $326 million in the period.

Apogee Enterprises expects full-year earnings to be $2.20 to $2.40 per share.

Apogee Enterprises shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 81% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APOG

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:25 PM
TRAFFIC ALERT: SB 400 lanes have reopened between Finch and the 401 #HWY400 #Hwy401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:14 AM
It’s Friday!! Wet weather in the forecast but it doesn’t get going until later today. Tune to 680 NEWS 📻 for more d…
Latest Weather
Read more