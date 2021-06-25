Apogee Enterprises: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $10.8 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share.

The glass products company posted revenue of $326 million in the period.

Apogee Enterprises expects full-year earnings to be $2.20 to $2.40 per share.

Apogee Enterprises shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 81% in the last 12 months.

_____

