All Ontario adults who received mRNA vaccine can book accelerated 2nd dose next week

All adults in Ontario will soon be eligible for an accelerated second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province will allow any residents 18 and older who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine to book an appointment for an accelerated second dose next week.

Starting on Monday at 8 a.m., people will be able to make appointments through the province’s booking system.

According to the province, this will accelerate second dose eligibility for approximately 1.5 million Ontarians.

“Ontario’s vaccine rollout continues to pick up speed, allowing us to provide more second doses ahead of schedule while supporting our communities most at risk,” said Health Minister Christine Elliott in a statement. “All vaccines provide strong protection against COVID-19 and the Delta variant, and I encourage everyone to book your second dose appointment as soon as possible.”

Beginning Saturday at a.m., youth aged 12 to 17 who live in 10 Delta variant hot spots will also be eligible to book an accelerated second dose appointment through the provincial booking system or directly through public health units that use their own booking system, and through participating pharmacies.

Delta hot spot regions:

Durham

Halton

Hamilton

Peel

Porcupine

Simcoe-Muskoka

Toronto

Waterloo

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

York

More details to come.