Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Alberta should focus on innovation to attract U.S. investment, says Washington envoy
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 25, 2021 4:07 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 25, 2021 at 4:14 pm EDT
CALGARY — Alberta’s trade envoy to Washington said the province needs to do a better job of promoting the role it can play in clean energy for the U.S.
James Rajotte told an Edmonton business crowd Friday that despite the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline, opportunities exist south of the border for Alberta’s energy sector.
He said U.S. President Joe Biden’s aggressive stance on climate change presents a challenge for Alberta’s oil and gas industry, and that some Democrats in Congress have a negative view of the Canadian oilsands and its emissions record.
Rajotte said that Alberta’s energy sector can still attract major capital investment from the U.S. if it focuses on innovations like carbon capture and storage as well as the province’s recently announced strategy to become a supplier of clean hydrogen.
He said he also aims to make U.S. lawmakers aware of a plan announced earlier this month by Canada’s five biggest oilsands producers to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Calgary-based TC Energy formally cancelled the Keystone XL pipeline project earlier this month after President Biden revoked the project’s permit in January.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2021.