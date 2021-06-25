51Jobs: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) _ 51Jobs Inc. (JOBS) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $8.7 million.

The Shanghai-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 23 cents per share.

The human resources and online jobs company posted revenue of $136.6 million in the period.

51Jobs shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JOBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JOBS

The Associated Press