Police charge 15-year-old boy with attempted murder after Wasaga Beach stabbing

Scene of an apparent stabbing of an 18-year-old at Wasaga Beach. AMANDA FERGUSON.

COLLINGWOOD, Ont. – Police say they have charged a teenage boy with two counts of attempted murder following a stabbing in Wasaga Beach.

They say two 18-year-old men were stabbed on June 17.

Simcoe County Paramedics took both men to a local hospital and one was later airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Investigators say a fight took place between the victims and the suspect, resulting in both 18-year-olds being stabbed.

Police say they arrested a 15-year-old boy from Wasaga Beach on Thursday.

They say he’s been charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, robbery, and failure to comply with a probation order.

