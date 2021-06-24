Ontario’s top doctor to give his final COVID-19 response update

Ontario’s top doctor is scheduled to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 response on Thursday.

Dr. David Williams will be joined at the 10:15 a.m. news conference by Dr. Kieran Moore.

Williams will give his final COVID-19 update as chief medical officer of health. The province tabled a motion last month that would replace Williams after more than five years in the role.

Moore is replacing Williams and will become the province’s new chief medical officer of health on June 26.

The province says regularly scheduled COVID-19 updates will move from Mondays and Thursdays to Tuesdays under Moore.

Sources tell 680 NEWS that Ontario will enter Step 2 of the province’s three-step COVID-19 reopening plan on June 30.

The official announcement from the Ford government is expected to come at some point on Thursday.

The move means personal care services will be able to open next Wednesday, two days earlier than expected. Capacity limits for retail stores and patios are also expected to expand.

Premier Doug Ford had previously hinted that he would like to move to Step 2 a little bit sooner than originally planned.

Williams has been somewhat reluctant to speed up the reopening plan that has each stage separated by 21 days, citing the risk of a virus resurgence with a more infectious variant spreading.

He said last week, however, that he would consider moving to Step 2 a few days ahead of schedule.

Ford is set to receive his second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday afternoon.

More Ontario residents in Delta variant hot spots, including the entire GTA, became eligible to move up their second COVID-19 vaccine dose on Wednesday.

The province is accelerating second shot appointments for hot spots residents that received a first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before May 30.

Amid shipment delays from Pfizer this week, residents who received that shot for their first dose are being encouraged to take Moderna.

Despite repeated assurances, there were reports this week of some people hoping to get a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and walking away from clinics offering Moderna.

Ontario reports its smallest number of daily new infections and lowest positivity rate since September on Wednesday.