Uber Canada's ride-hailing, Eats businesses to shift from being based in Netherlands

TORONTO — Uber says its Canadian ride-hailing and food-delivery business will shift from being based in the Netherlands to Canada.

The change coming into effect on July 1 has been in the works since 2018 and will require Uber to collect sales tax that will be remitted to the government.

The company says the shift will result in no new fees for most restaurants, drivers or couriers, but current fees will be subject to GST, PST and HST and those using its Eats Pass subscription program might also see a sales tax introduced.

The change will allow restaurants, drivers and couriers to claim tax credits.

Uber says it will require all users, including riders, diners, restaurants, drivers and couriers, to sign new agreements with Uber’s new Canadian entities.

The agreements will allow Uber users to engage in dispute resolutions in Canada, a shift from Uber’s previous policy which required drivers go through arbitration in the Netherlands, when they had issues with the company.

