The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Thursday, June 24, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Some provinces and territories do not report daily case numbers.

There are 1,410,927 confirmed cases in Canada.

Canada: 1,410,927 confirmed cases (9,645 active, 1,375,107 resolved, 26,175 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 727 new cases reported Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 25.38 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 5,788 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is 827.

There were 21 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 176 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 25. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 68.87 per 100,000 people.

There have been 36,344,745 tests completed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,384 confirmed cases (17 active, 1,360 resolved, seven deaths).

There were zero new cases reported Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 3.26 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.34 per 100,000 people.

There have been 296,511 tests completed.

Prince Edward Island: 206 confirmed cases (zero active, 206 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases reported Wednesday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 172,743 tests completed.

Nova Scotia: 5,793 confirmed cases (60 active, 5,641 resolved, 92 deaths).

There were zero new cases reported Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 6.13 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 34 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is five.

There were zero new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of two new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.03 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 9.39 per 100,000 people.

There have been 914,063 tests completed.

New Brunswick: 2,320 confirmed cases (44 active, 2,231 resolved, 45 deaths).

There was one new case reported Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 5.63 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 15 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is two.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 5.76 per 100,000 people.

There have been 370,126 tests completed.

Quebec: 374,222 confirmed cases (1,184 active, 361,840 resolved, 11,198 deaths).

There were 127 new cases reported Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 13.81 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 852 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is 122.

There were three new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 21 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.03 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 130.6 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,688,894 tests completed.

Ontario: 543,019 confirmed cases (3,032 active, 530,894 resolved, 9,093 deaths).

There were 255 new cases reported Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 20.58 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,209 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is 316.

There were 11 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 107 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 15. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 61.71 per 100,000 people.

There have been 15,606,604 tests completed.

Manitoba: 55,589 confirmed cases (1,789 active, 52,668 resolved, 1,132 deaths).

There were 123 new cases reported Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 129.71 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 857 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is 122.

There were three new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 22 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.23 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 82.07 per 100,000 people.

There have been 855,971 tests completed.

Saskatchewan: 48,537 confirmed cases (607 active, 47,365 resolved, 565 deaths).

There were 34 new cases reported Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 51.5 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 412 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is 59.

There was one new reported death Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of four new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.05 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 47.93 per 100,000 people.

There have been 900,949 tests completed.

Alberta: 231,568 confirmed cases (1,676 active, 227,600 resolved, 2,292 deaths).

There were 92 new cases reported Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 37.9 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 710 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is 101.

There were two new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 14 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.05 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 51.83 per 100,000 people.

There have been 4,636,175 tests completed.

British Columbia: 147,271 confirmed cases (1,144 active, 144,383 resolved, 1,744 deaths).

There were 87 new cases reported Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 22.22 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 597 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is 85.

There was one new reported death Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of six new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.02 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 33.88 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,851,459 tests completed.

Yukon: 220 confirmed cases (92 active, 125 resolved, three deaths).

There were eight new cases reported Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 218.78 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 100 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is 14.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 7.13 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,129 tests completed.

Northwest Territories: 128 confirmed cases (zero active, 128 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases reported Wednesday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 24,548 tests completed.

Nunavut: 657 confirmed cases (zero active, 653 resolved, four deaths).

There were zero new cases reported Wednesday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 17,497 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published June 24, 2021.

The Canadian Press