The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Thursday, June 24, 2021

Last Updated Jun 24, 2021 at 9:58 am EDT

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):

9:30 a.m.

Ontario is moving into the second phase of its reopening plan a few days ahead of schedule.

The province announced today that Step 2 will take effect on June 30, up from the scheduled July 2 date.

The stage allows haircuts and other services to resume, expands capacity for gatherings and businesses and permits more outdoor activities.

Vaccination targets for entering that step of the plan have already been surpassed and other pandemic indicators have also improved.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2021. 

The Canadian Press

