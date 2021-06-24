Remains of 751 people discovered in unmarked graves at former residential school in Saskatchewan

Editor’s note: This article contains some disturbing details about experiences at residential schools in Canada and may be upsetting to some readers. For those in need of emotional support, the 24-hour Residential Schools Crisis Line is available at 1-866-925-4419.

The Cowessess First Nation says the remains of 751 people have been uncovered on the grounds of a former residential school in Saskatchewan.

The discovery of the unmarked graves at the former Marieval Indian Residential School is the most significant found in Canada to date.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), which represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan, made the announcement alongside the Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme Thursday morning.

Chief Delorme said they believe both adults and children were buried at the site.

The graves are unmarked but Chief Delorme said they believe there may have been headstones prior to 1960, but said the Catholic Church representatives, who oversaw the site, removed them.

“Removing headstones is a crime in this country and we are treating this like a crime scene at this moment,” said Chief Delorme.

The former residential school was built in 1899 by Roman Catholic missionaries. The federal government began funding the school in 1901 and took over its administration in 1969.

The school was turned over to the Cowessess First Nation in 1987, and it was closed in 1996.

The discovery comes soon after another mass grave was unearthed by the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation at the former Kamloops Residential School in British Columbia last month.

The remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found buried on the school grounds – once the largest in Canada’s residential school system.

Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation said at the time the discovery was an “unthinkable loss that was spoken about but never documented at the Kamloops Indian Residential School.”

The federal government has since offered $27 million in funding for all First Nations communities to help identify and investigate marked and unmarked burial grounds near residential schools.