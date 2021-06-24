Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police seek suspect after man punched in the face in North York neighbourhood
by News Staff
Posted Jun 24, 2021 5:39 pm EDT
Toronto police are seeking a man they allege assaulted another man in the Yonge and Finch area on June 22, 2021. (H-O/TPS)
Toronto police say they are searching for a man they allege assaulted another man in a North York neighbourhood Tuesday morning.
Police said a 33-year-old man was walking along Olive Avenue, which is in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area when he was punched by a man in the face.
The two men “had a brief interaction” and the suspect fled on foot towards Yonge Street, police said.
Investigators describe the suspect as being between 20 to 30-years-old and had short black straight hair.
“He was wearing a black t-shirt (with the iconic Jordan/Jumpman symbol located on the front portion of the shirt). The shirt also had a red detail/design on the front and back, black pants and white running shoes,” police said in a news release Thursday. “He also had black earbuds in his ears and was carrying a cellphone.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.