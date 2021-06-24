Police seek suspect after man punched in the face in North York neighbourhood

Toronto police say they are searching for a man they allege assaulted another man in a North York neighbourhood Tuesday morning.

Police said a 33-year-old man was walking along Olive Avenue, which is in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area when he was punched by a man in the face.

The two men “had a brief interaction” and the suspect fled on foot towards Yonge Street, police said.

Investigators describe the suspect as being between 20 to 30-years-old and had short black straight hair.

“He was wearing a black t-shirt (with the iconic Jordan/Jumpman symbol located on the front portion of the shirt). The shirt also had a red detail/design on the front and back, black pants and white running shoes,” police said in a news release Thursday. “He also had black earbuds in his ears and was carrying a cellphone.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.