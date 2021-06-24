Loading articles...

One dead, multiple injured in serious crash on southbound 400

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

One person is dead and several others are injured following a serious multi-vehicle collision on Highway 400 in Toronto.

The collision occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway just south of Finch Avenue. Several vehicles and a transport truck were involved and one vehicle caught fire.

Police tell 680 NEWS one person was pronounced dead on scene and another was rushed to hospital with serious injuries via emergency run. Four others were being treated for injuries at the scene.

The southbound lanes of the highway have been shut down from Finch Avenue to Highway 401.

The closure is expected to last for six to seven hours.

 

