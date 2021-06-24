North American stock markets climb higher in early trading, loonie edges lower

TORONTO — Gains in the technology sector helped lead a broad-based rally for Canada’s main stock index in early trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 90.16 points at 20,254.55.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 235.40 points at 34,109.64. The S&P 500 index was up 23.46 points at 4,265.30, while the Nasdaq composite was up 108.30 points at 14,380.03.

The Canadian dollar traded for 81.29 cents US compared with 81.39 cents US on Wednesday.

The August crude contract was down 37 cents at US$72.71 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down two cents at US$3.33 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$1.70 at US$1,785.10 an ounce and the July copper contract was down three cents at US$4.30 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press