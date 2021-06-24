Montreal Canadiens advance to Stanley Cup Final, defeating Golden Knights in OT

The Montreal Canadiens have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 28 years after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime on Thursday night.

Artturi Lehkonen scored the game winner at 1:39 of the extra period. Cole Caufield and Shea Webber had the other goals for Montreal.

Montreal, who qualified for the post-season with the fewest points of any of the playoff teams, won the best-of-seven series 4-games-2.

It marks the first time since 1993 that the Canadiens have advanced to the final. That was also the last time they won the Stanley Cup.

They will now face the winner of the New York Islanders-Tampa Bay Lightning playoff series.

