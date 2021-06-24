Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Montreal Canadiens advance to Stanley Cup Final, defeating Golden Knights in OT
by News Staff
Posted Jun 24, 2021 11:09 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 24, 2021 at 11:41 pm EDT
Montreal Canadiens left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during overtime NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey semifinal action Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Montreal Canadiens have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 28 years after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime on Thursday night.
Artturi Lehkonen scored the game winner at 1:39 of the extra period. Cole Caufield and Shea Webber had the other goals for Montreal.
Montreal, who qualified for the post-season with the fewest points of any of the playoff teams, won the best-of-seven series 4-games-2.
It marks the first time since 1993 that the Canadiens have advanced to the final. That was also the last time they won the Stanley Cup.
They will now face the winner of the New York Islanders-Tampa Bay Lightning playoff series.