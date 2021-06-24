Loading articles...

Montreal Canadiens advance to Stanley Cup Final, defeating Golden Knights in OT

Last Updated Jun 24, 2021 at 11:41 pm EDT

Montreal Canadiens left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during overtime NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey semifinal action Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

The Montreal Canadiens have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 28 years after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime on Thursday night.

Artturi Lehkonen scored the game winner at 1:39 of the extra period. Cole Caufield and Shea Webber had the other goals for Montreal.

Montreal, who qualified for the post-season with the fewest points of any of the playoff teams, won the best-of-seven series 4-games-2.

It marks the first time since 1993 that the Canadiens have advanced to the final. That was also the last time they won the Stanley Cup.

They will now face the winner of the New York Islanders-Tampa Bay Lightning playoff series.

WATCH: Fans in Montreal react to the overtime win


Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:25 PM
TRAFFIC ALERT: SB 400 lanes have reopened between Finch and the 401 #HWY400 #Hwy401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:57 PM
Get any outdoor activities/chores/errands done before 4p-5p tomorrow. Rain begins shortly after that and will be he…
Latest Weather
Read more