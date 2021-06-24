Loading articles...

Manitoba government offers grant to employers for hiring vaccinated workers

Last Updated Jun 24, 2021 at 12:58 pm EDT

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, right, is led into into the convention centre to get a COVID-19 vaccination from Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, in Winnipeg, Thursday, April 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is rolling out a program to get people back to work that motivates employers to hire staff who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The $30-million Healthy Hire program will provide businesses with a grant equivalent to 50 per cent of wages for up to 10 employees, with a maximum of $5,000 per person.

To get the subsidy, employees must be fully vaccinated or show that is their intention if they are still waiting for a dose. 

Premier Brian Pallister says it’s a way for Manitobans to get their lives back and see their neighbours working again.

The subsidy will be available for anyone hired between June 10 and Oct. 15.

Employers that are already participating in other government programs may still receive the funding.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2021.

The Canadian Press

