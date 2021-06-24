Loading articles...

Grains, Liveestock mixed

Last Updated Jun 24, 2021 at 3:44 pm EDT

d

Wheat for July was off 10 cents at $6.5125 a bushel; July corn lost 11 cents at 6.5325 a bushel, July oats rose 11 cents at 3.7650 a bushel; while July soybeans dropped 13.75 cents at $13.7125 cents a bushel.

Beef higher, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up .32 cent at $1.2282 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.45 cents at $1.5715 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs lost 4.50 cents at 1.0002 a pound.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: All lanes SB 400 remain CLOSED from Finch to the 401 until approx. 8 p.m. for a fatal collision investigati…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 54 minutes ago
Rain gear required starting early Friday evening between 5p-7p. This is a 3-day rainfall estimate from Friday 6p to…
Latest Weather
Read more