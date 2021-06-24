Loading articles...

Fire at martial arts school in central China kills 18 people

Last Updated Jun 24, 2021 at 10:58 pm EDT

BEIJING (AP) — A fire swept through a martial arts school in central China early Friday, killing 18 people and injuring 16, authorities said.

The fire has been extinguished, and police have detained the person in charge of the school.

Henan provincial and Shangqiu city authorities have gone to the scene to start an investigation. Authorities have yet to release details on the victims.

Four people were severely injured and 12 have light injuries, according to the short statement from authorities in the city of Shangqiu, which oversees Zhecheng county in Henan, where the fire occurred.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:25 PM
TRAFFIC ALERT: SB 400 lanes have reopened between Finch and the 401 #HWY400 #Hwy401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:57 PM
Get any outdoor activities/chores/errands done before 4p-5p tomorrow. Rain begins shortly after that and will be he…
Latest Weather
Read more