Loading articles...

FedEx posts profit as online shopping boom continues

Last Updated Jun 24, 2021 at 4:58 pm EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — FedEx reported a nearly $2 billion profit in its most recent quarter, after reporting a loss the year before, helped by a surge in online shopping and the growth of its business-to-business shipping services.

Package delivery companies like FedEx have been in high demand during the pandemic, as more people stayed home and shopped online. At the same time, FedEx has been delivering COVID-19 vaccines.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company reported net income of $1.87 billion for the three months ending May 31, compared with a $334 million loss in the same period the year before.

Adjusted earnings came to $5.01 per share, missing Wall Street expectations by 3 cents, according to Zacks Investment Research.

FedEx said revenue rose 30% to $22.57 billion, beating expectations.

Shares of FedEx Corp., which have more than doubled in the last year, fell 4.34% to $290.50 in after-hours trading Thursday.

Joseph Pisani, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: NB 400 app. Hwy 89. #NB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:20 PM
Rain gear required starting early Friday evening between 5p-7p. This is a 3-day rainfall estimate from Friday 6p to…
Latest Weather
Read more