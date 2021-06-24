Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FedEx posts profit as online shopping boom continues
by Joseph Pisani, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 24, 2021 4:56 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 24, 2021 at 4:58 pm EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — FedEx reported a nearly $2 billion profit in its most recent quarter, after reporting a loss the year before, helped by a surge in online shopping and the growth of its business-to-business shipping services.
Package delivery companies like FedEx have been in high demand during the pandemic, as more people stayed home and shopped online. At the same time, FedEx has been delivering COVID-19 vaccines.
The Memphis, Tennessee-based company reported net income of $1.87 billion for the three months ending May 31, compared with a $334 million loss in the same period the year before.
Adjusted earnings came to $5.01 per share, missing Wall Street expectations by 3 cents, according to Zacks Investment Research.
FedEx said revenue rose 30% to $22.57 billion, beating expectations.
Shares of FedEx Corp., which have more than doubled in the last year, fell 4.34% to $290.50 in after-hours trading Thursday.