Dutch timber ship runs aground in northern Sweden

A 130 meter long cargoship has gone aground in the Angerman River in Sando, outside of Kramfors, Sweden on Thursday, June 24, 2021. The cargo ship, titled Koningsborg, is registered in the Netherlands and was carrying a load of timber when it went aground and was heading for its destination Casablanca, Marocco.
Photo: Mats Andersson / TT / code 62210
***SWEDEN OUT***
STOCKHOLM (AP) — A cargo ship carrying timber has run aground in northern Sweden in the estuary of the Angerman River that feeds into the Bay of Bothnia.
The grounding happened Thursday morning. The Koningsborg, a 130-meter (425-foot) ship registered in the Netherlands, was bringing timber to Casablanca in Morocco when it suffered a technical failure, said Kalle Isaksson of the Swedish coast guard.
The vessel was traveling at 6 knots (7 mph) when it sailed onto a sandy beach. No one was reported injured.
Coast guard officials believe the environmental risk is low in the grounding and they are working with experts to free the vessel in the coming days.