Loading articles...

Darden Restaurants: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 24, 2021 at 7:14 am EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $368.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.78 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $2.03 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.82 per share.

The owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants posted revenue of $2.28 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.2 billion.

Darden Restaurants expects full-year earnings to be $7 to $7.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.2 billion to $9.5 billion.

Darden Restaurants shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 13%.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DRI

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
CLEAR - SB 400 app. Hwy 7 collectors. #SB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:21 AM
Good Thursday morning! Sunshine, warmer temps and we’ll start to increase the humidity today. Cloudy tomorrow and t…
Latest Weather
Read more