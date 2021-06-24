Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Darden Restaurants: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 24, 2021 7:13 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 24, 2021 at 7:14 am EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $368.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.78 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $2.03 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.82 per share.
The owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants posted revenue of $2.28 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.2 billion.
Darden Restaurants expects full-year earnings to be $7 to $7.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.2 billion to $9.5 billion.
Darden Restaurants shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 13%.
_____
This story was generated by
Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DRI
The Associated Press
