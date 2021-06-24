Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert: Montreal Canadiens advance to Stanley Cup final

Last Updated Jun 24, 2021 at 11:14 pm EDT

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are heading to the Stanley Cup final.

The Canadiens beat the visiting Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime Thursday in Game 6 of their NHL semifinal to book a spot in the final.

Montreal is the first Canadian team in 10 years to advance to the final.

The Habs were Canada’s last Stanley Cup winner, capturing the title in 1993.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:25 PM
TRAFFIC ALERT: SB 400 lanes have reopened between Finch and the 401 #HWY400 #Hwy401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:57 PM
Get any outdoor activities/chores/errands done before 4p-5p tomorrow. Rain begins shortly after that and will be he…
Latest Weather
Read more