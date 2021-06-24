CP NewsAlert: Montreal Canadiens advance to Stanley Cup final

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are heading to the Stanley Cup final.

The Canadiens beat the visiting Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime Thursday in Game 6 of their NHL semifinal to book a spot in the final.

Montreal is the first Canadian team in 10 years to advance to the final.

The Habs were Canada’s last Stanley Cup winner, capturing the title in 1993.

More coming.

The Canadian Press