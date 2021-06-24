CP NewsAlert: 751 unmarked graves at Saskatchewan residential school: First Nation

COWESSESS FIRST NATION — A Saskatchewan First Nation says it has found 751 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school.

The Cowessess First Nation says ground-penetrating radar recently discovered the graves at the former Marieval Indian Residential School.

It says they number is the highest to date found in Canada.

The school, about 160 kilometres east of Regina, was built in 1899 by Roman Catholic missionaries.

More coming …

The Canadian Press