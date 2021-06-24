Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert: 751 unmarked graves at Saskatchewan residential school: First Nation

Last Updated Jun 24, 2021 at 11:28 am EDT

A 1956 photograph of the parish church in Marieval, Saskatchewan is shown in this handout image provided by Société historique de Saint-Boniface. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Société historique de Saint-Boniface *MANDATORY CREDIT*

COWESSESS FIRST NATION — A Saskatchewan First Nation says it has found 751 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school.

The Cowessess First Nation says ground-penetrating radar recently discovered the graves at the former Marieval Indian Residential School.

It says they number is the highest to date found in Canada.

The school, about 160 kilometres east of Regina, was built in 1899 by Roman Catholic missionaries.

More coming …

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
WB 401 at Ritson in Oshawa - the right lane is blocked by crews due to a vehicle in the ditch. #WB401 #Oshawa
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:21 AM
Good Thursday morning! Sunshine, warmer temps and we’ll start to increase the humidity today. Cloudy tomorrow and t…
Latest Weather
Read more