Are you ready for a late summer federal election?

In today’s Big Story podcast, over the past few weeks there have been unmistakable signs that the governing Liberals as well as opposition parties are getting ready to send Canadians to the polls—whether they want to go or not. From fundraising to renting rooms, passing bills that will look great in campaign literature and reminding voters how long they waited for their vaccines, it’s pretty clear that the machines are revving up.

So why now? What will a federal election in a country still recovering from COVID look like? Are the Liberals planning this because they think they can come back with a majority? And will there be room for any issues beyond the pandemic?

GUEST: Cormac Mac Sweeney, Parliament Hill Reporter

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.