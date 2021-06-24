Accenture: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) _ Accenture PLC (ACN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.55 billion.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $2.40 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.23 per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $13.26 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.8 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, Accenture said it expects revenue in the range of $13.1 billion to $13.5 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $12.57 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.71 to $8.80 per share.

Accenture shares have climbed slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 13%. The stock has climbed 38% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACN

