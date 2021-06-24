A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Thursday, June 24, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

In Canada, the provinces are reporting 516,201 new vaccinations administered for a total of 33,565,223 doses given. Nationwide, 8,273,857 people or 22 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 88,564.283 per 100,000.

There were 632,380 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 37,666,330 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 89.11 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 39,392 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 425,840 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 813.244 per 1,000. In the province, 10.58 per cent (55,419) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 503,410 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 96 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 84.59 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

P.E.I. is reporting 12,363 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 129,054 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 813.559 per 1,000. In the province, 12.66 per cent (20,080) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 151,565 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 96 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 85.15 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting 93,643 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 808,713 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 828.686 per 1,000. In the province, 11.51 per cent (112,328) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 923,020 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 95 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 87.62 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting 67,690 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 679,716 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 871.386 per 1,000. In the province, 19.15 per cent (149,404) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 752,645 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 96 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 90.31 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 100,106 new vaccinations administered for a total of 7,572,965 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 885.039 per 1,000. There were 518,000 new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 8,803,035 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 100 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.03 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Ontario is reporting 227,318 new vaccinations administered for a total of 13,096,628 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 891.59 per 1,000. In the province, 22.76 per cent (3,343,744) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 14,475,845 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 99 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 90.47 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba is reporting 24,279 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,202,971 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 873.615 per 1,000. In the province, 24.76 per cent (341,011) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 1,347,420 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 98 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 89.28 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan is reporting 18,423 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,023,698 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 868.163 per 1,000. In the province, 26.46 per cent (311,963) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 1,146,365 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 97 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 89.3 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 49,030 new vaccinations administered for a total of 3,903,238 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 886.687 per 1,000. In the province, 27.28 per cent (1,200,866) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 4,234,685 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 96 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 92.17 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

British Columbia is reporting 58,230 new vaccinations administered for a total of 4,570,153 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 890.595 per 1,000. In the province, 20.50 per cent (1,051,910) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 114,380 new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 5,120,060 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 100 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 89.26 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Yukon is reporting 699 new vaccinations administered for a total of 57,716 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,383.049 per 1,000. In the territory, 64.29 per cent (26,828) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 65,690 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 160 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 87.86 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 58,840 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,304.107 per 1,000. In the territory, 60.76 per cent (27,413) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 82,230 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 180 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 71.56 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting 2,497 new vaccinations administered for a total of 35,691 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 921.629 per 1,000. In the territory, 40.67 per cent (15,751) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 60,360 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 160 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 59.13 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

*Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as some approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 12 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.

