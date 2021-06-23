Worthington: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $113.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $2.15. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.33 per share.

The metal manufacturer posted revenue of $978.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $723.8 million, or $13.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.17 billion.

Worthington shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $58.26, an increase of 62% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

