What do you do when you’ve been blamed for a COVID outbreak?

In today’s Big Story podcast, one year after being singled out—first by Premier Blaine Higgs, then by members of his own community—as “Patient Zero” for a New Brunswick COVID-19 outbreak, Dr. Jean-Robert Ngola is still putting his life back together. Last May an outbreak in Campbellton, NB, was blamed by Higgs on an “irresponsible medical professional”, and online Dr. Ngola was identified less than an hour later.

Since then he’s been suspended, had charges filed, then eventually dropped. He’s asked for and been refused an apology. He’s left Campbellton, and now lives in another province and is still wondering where he might be if the premier had been patient and waited for proper tracing to occur.

GUEST: Judy Trinh, CBC’s The Fifth Estate

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.