WestJet plans cargo service with dedicated aircraft starting next year
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 23, 2021 12:12 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 23, 2021 at 12:14 pm EDT
CALGARY — WestJet plans to launch a cargo service using dedicated aircraft starting next year.
The Calgary-based airline says the first of its 737-800 Boeing converted freighters are expected to be in service by the second quarter of 2022.
It says the dedicated cargo flights will work in tandem with its existing cargo business.
The new service comes as airlines look to adapt to the changing demands due to the pandemic.
The announcement follows a move by Air Canada earlier this month to expand its cargo service with new international routes.
Air Canada said last year it would convert several of its retired Boeing 767 passenger aircraft into freighters as a part of its cargo strategy.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:AC).
The Canadian Press
{* loginWidget *}