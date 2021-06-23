Loading articles...

WestJet plans cargo service with dedicated aircraft starting next year

Last Updated Jun 23, 2021 at 12:14 pm EDT

CALGARY — WestJet plans to launch a cargo service using dedicated aircraft starting next year.

The Calgary-based airline says the first of its 737-800 Boeing converted freighters are expected to be in service by the second quarter of 2022.

It says the dedicated cargo flights will work in tandem with its existing cargo business.

The new service comes as airlines look to adapt to the changing demands due to the pandemic.

The announcement follows a move by Air Canada earlier this month to expand its cargo service with new international routes.

Air Canada said last year it would convert several of its retired Boeing 767 passenger aircraft into freighters as a part of its cargo strategy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC).

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
Retweeted @TPSOperations: FIRE: Kennedy Rd + Radnor Ave - report of fire in hydro field - no reports of injuries - homeowners have been advised RO…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:10 AM
Good Wednesday morning! It’s another chilly morning. There are some single digit temps in southern Ontario right no…
Latest Weather
Read more