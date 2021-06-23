Loading articles...

Two winning tickets will share Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Jun 23, 2021 at 3:58 am EDT

TORONTO — After going unclaimed for weeks, the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot has finally been won.

One ticket sold in British Columbia and one in Ontario will share the grand prize, each taking $35 million in Tuesday night’s draw.

In addition, there are 46 Maxmillion prize winners. Twenty-one winning tickets were sold in Ontario, 11 in B.C., 10 in Quebec and four in the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next draw on June 25 will be an estimated $50 million, with two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.

The Canadian Press

