Toronto Police respond to criticism of evictions of encampment's at Trinity Bellwoods

Toronto’s Police force has issued a statement one day after tensions flared over the city’s decision to remove homeless people from their encampments at Trinity Bellwoods.

The police operation on Tuesday involved dozens of police officers, municipal workers, and private security guards.

Multiple people are facing offences, including a 35-year-old woman who was charged with assault with a weapon, and a 23-year-old man who is accused of assaulting a peace officer.

Another 33-year-old man is facing two dangerous weapon charges.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Toronto Police say they were ordered to the scene at the request of the city, adding that protestors created “an increasingly unstable and unsafe environment for them and city staff.”

“Our goal is always a proportionate response, with an emphasis on de-escalation, to maintain the safety of everyone involved,” they wrote.

“Throughout the day, when requested to do so, our officers responded with the least amount of force necessary. Officers were measured in their response and the physical removal of anyone from the area was used as a last resort; after multiple cautions and requests for cooperation were ignored. There were no injuries reported.”

Mayor John Tory says the large police presence and private security were necessary to keep city workers safe as they tried to persuade about 20 people to leave the park and move to a shelter.

He says that it’s necessary to remove the encampments from Toronto’s parks but that the incident will be reviewed by him and the police services board.

“I don’t make decisions about where the police go, how many police show up, or how they conduct themselves when they’re there. That’s decisions that they make,” Tory said.

“I do think that the response yesterday was in response to the circumstances that were created there when hundreds of people showed up who are not people experiencing homelessness that we’re trying to help.”

Toronto Police say one photojournalist in question was also arrested after they allegedly climbed over one of the erected fences.

“He was arrested peacefully and without incident. He was removed from the area and released with no charges,” they said.

“The Toronto Police Service respects the media’s right to report on police activity and recognizes the media as an essential service. It is clear from the widespread media coverage that visible access to the area was not compromised.”

“Media are not exempt from restrictions put in place for people’s safety in the same way they are not permitted to enter other police or crime scenes,” they continued.

Toronto says police were enforcing trespass notices the city had issued to residents of the encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park on June 12.

Officials said around 20-25 people were living at the encampment, as well as 65 tents and other structures.

In a release, the City said those evicted from the encampment will have access to meals, showers, laundry services, harm reduction, as well as physical and mental health supports.

The move, according to the city, was to “restore” Trinity Bellwoods Park while “continuing to help people experiencing homelessness.”

“As always, any individual who feels they were mistreated during yesterday’s activity at Trinity Bellwoods may file a complaint with the Office of the Independent Police Review Director,” added Toronto Police.