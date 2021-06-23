The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Wednesday, June 23, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Some provinces and territories do not report daily case numbers.

There are 1,410,206 confirmed cases in Canada.

Canada: 1,410,206 confirmed cases (10,162 active, 1,373,889 resolved, 26,155 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 627 new cases reported Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 26.74 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 6,115 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is 874.

There were 71 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 184 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 26. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 68.82 per 100,000 people.

There have been 36,287,490 tests completed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,384 confirmed cases (17 active, 1,360 resolved, seven deaths).

There was one new case reported Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 3.26 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of three new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.34 per 100,000 people.

There have been 295,924 tests completed.

Prince Edward Island: 206 confirmed cases (zero active, 206 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases reported Tuesday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 172,377 tests completed.

Nova Scotia: 5,793 confirmed cases (74 active, 5,627 resolved, 92 deaths).

There were two new cases reported Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 7.56 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 42 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is six.

There were two new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of two new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.03 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 9.39 per 100,000 people.

There have been 910,710 tests completed.

New Brunswick: 2,319 confirmed cases (50 active, 2,224 resolved, 45 deaths).

There was one new case reported Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 6.4 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 17 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is two.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 5.76 per 100,000 people.

There have been 369,451 tests completed.

Quebec: 374,095 confirmed cases (1,225 active, 361,675 resolved, 11,195 deaths).

There were 84 new cases reported Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 14.29 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 878 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is 125.

There were four new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 19 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.03 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 130.56 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,665,908 tests completed.

Ontario: 542,764 confirmed cases (3,248 active, 530,434 resolved, 9,082 deaths).

There were 296 new cases reported Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 22.04 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,338 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is 334.

There were 60 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 108 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 15. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 61.64 per 100,000 people.

There have been 15,589,820 tests completed.

Manitoba: 55,467 confirmed cases (1,860 active, 52,478 resolved, 1,129 deaths).

There were 69 new cases reported Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 134.85 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 872 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is 125.

There were four new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 25 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.26 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 81.86 per 100,000 people.

There have been 854,586 tests completed.

Saskatchewan: 48,505 confirmed cases (639 active, 47,301 resolved, 565 deaths).

There were 36 new cases reported Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 54.21 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 463 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is 66.

There were zero new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of five new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.06 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 47.93 per 100,000 people.

There have been 899,142 tests completed.

Alberta: 231,476 confirmed cases (1,773 active, 227,413 resolved, 2,290 deaths).

There were 57 new cases reported Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 40.1 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 771 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is 110.

There was one new reported death Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 16 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.05 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 51.79 per 100,000 people.

There have been 4,631,156 tests completed.

British Columbia: 147,187 confirmed cases (1,181 active, 144,263 resolved, 1,743 deaths).

There were 56 new cases reported Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 22.94 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 626 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is 89.

There were zero new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of nine new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.02 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 33.86 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,847,257 tests completed.

Yukon: 212 confirmed cases (95 active, 114 resolved, three deaths).

There were 25 new cases reported Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 225.91 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 105 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is 15.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 7.13 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,129 tests completed.

Northwest Territories: 128 confirmed cases (zero active, 128 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases reported Tuesday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 24,541 tests completed.

Nunavut: 657 confirmed cases (zero active, 653 resolved, four deaths).

There were zero new cases reported Tuesday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 17,413 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published June 23, 2021.

The Canadian Press