Tandy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ Tandy Leather Factory Inc. (TLFA) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $876,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The leather goods retailer posted revenue of $17.2 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $5. A year ago, they were trading at $3.43.

