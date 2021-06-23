Loading articles...

South Dakota AG objects to cameras in court at his trial

Last Updated Jun 23, 2021 at 6:14 pm EDT

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s attorney general wants to keep cameras and audio recording devices out of the courtroom when he goes on trial in connection with the death of a man along a highway.

Jason Ravnsborg faces three misdemeanor charges related to his driving the night he struck and killed Joe Boever.

A court document recently filed on behalf of Ravnsborg objects to cameras or audio recordings during his trial, which is scheduled to start Aug. 26.

The attorney general is charged with careless driving, operating a vehicle while on an electronic device and driving outside of his lane.

Investigators say Ravnsborg was distracted the night of Sept. 12, swerved out of his lane near Highmore and struck the 55-year-old Boever, who was walking on the shoulder with a flashlight.

Boever crashed headfirst through the windshield of Ravnsborg’s car with his glasses landing inside the vehicle, according to authorities. Ravnsborg told officials he never saw Boever and thought he struck a deer.

Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek responded to the scene and let Ravnsborg drive his car home to Pierre. Ravnsborg said they didn’t realize he hit and killed a person until he returned to the scene the next morning.

Gov. Kristi Noem, three law enforcement organizations and some legislators have called on Ravnsborg to resign.

Each charge against the attorney general carries a maximum penalty of 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

__

This story has been corrected to show that Mike Volek is the sheriff in Hyde County, not Hughes County.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
EB 401 east of Neilson collectors - left lane blocked with a stopped vehicle, police on scene. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 44 minutes ago
Tomorrow will be the last mainly sunny day until midweek next week for #Toronto
Latest Weather
Read more